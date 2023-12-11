Jared Bridegan murder: Judge expected to determine if local prosecution is disqualified

Mario Fernandez Saldana, 1 of 3 suspects charged in the murder-for-hire plot of a local father, is expected in court.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Nearly 2 weeks ago, Mario Fernandez Saldana and his estranged wife Shanna Gardner both appeared in back-to-back court hearings. They’re 2 of the 3 people accused of killing Jared Bridegan.

The judge is expected to determine in the hearing on Monday whether local prosecutors and the State Attorney’s Office are disqualified from the case after Saldana’s team filed a motion. The motion will be discussed at a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m.

Read: Heisman Trophy: LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins college football’s top award

Both Saldana and Gardner are facing first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other charges for the murder of Jared Bridegan, a St. Johns County father of 4, who was gunned down in February 2022 in Jacksonville Beach.

Saldana’s lawyers filed a motion to have local prosecutors disqualified from the case for obtaining “private communication on the phone” between Saldana and Gardner, as well as “privileged attorney-client communication” that included text messages and emails.

“Those emails were never read, opened or accessed by anyone from the State Attorney’s Office or law enforcement,” argued state prosecutor Christina Stifler at Saldana’s last hearing.

Action News Jax will be in the courtroom and bring you updates as we get them.

Read: Bighorn sheep gets stuck on roof of Colorado home

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.