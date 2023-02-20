Jared Bridegan’s widow appears on Dr. Phil to discuss case, new details

Many questions remain now more than a year after a Jacksonville Beach murder. Jared Bridegan’s widow appeared on Dr. Phil Monday to discuss the case and the emotional trauma it put the family through.

Bridegan, a father of four, was gunned down in 2022 on Sanctuary Boulevard. Last Thursday marked one year since the murder.

“On top of losing him is not having answers,” Kirsten said, “And not being able to answer our daughter when she asks why Daddy isn’t back.”

Kirsten’s daughter, Bexley, was just two-years-old when she was in the back seat during the shooting. Bridegan was driving back to his St. Johns County home after dropping his twins off with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, in Jacksonville Beach.

“It’s so painful to think about this because I had so many conversations with Jared through this process,” Adam Bridegan, Jared’s brother, said in reference to his divorce from Gardner-Fernandez. “He wanted to have peace and harmony, he wanted to move on with his life.”

During an interview with Dr. Phil, he said the divorce was contentious. Garner-Fernandez has since moved to Washington state with their twins.

Jacksonville Beach Police announced an arrest in the case last month. Henry Tenon was charged in connection to the murder including a conspiracy charge. Police said he did not act alone

Tabloids have cast suspicion over Gardner-Fernandez. In an Action News Jax exclusive interview, she denied all involvement.

Kirsten responded to the interview on Dr. Phil. “First reaction is I’m glad she did an interview. Because now she’s on record saying some things.”

Shanna’s current husband, Mario Fernandez, was Tenon’s landlord. Neither Mario nor Shanna have been identified as suspects in the case.

“I have a lot of confidence in [the detectives] and they’ve been giving us updates,” Kirsten said. She did not provide specific updates on the ongoing investigation.

