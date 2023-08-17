Jared Bridegan's ex, Shanna Gardner, charged in Jacksonville Beach murder plot

Jared Bridegan's ex-wife, Shanna Lee Gardner, has now been indicted in his ambush death in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson held a very brief news conference Thursday announcing the final update to the high-profile case. She said prosecutors will seek the death penalty against her as well as having already advised they are doing with her co-defendant husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana.

Fernandez Saldana, 35, was arrested on March 16 in Orange County on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse. Those are the same charges now as Gardner, 36, who was arrested Thursday in the state of Washington where she was living. Fernandez Saldana's arrest came the same day Nelson announced that Henry Arthur Tenon, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting and was the triggerman. He was the first one charged in the case on Jan. 25.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez is the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, who was shot to death on Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after dropping their two kids off at her house and attempting to head back to his home in St. Augustine. Gardner-Fernandez spoke in June with the Times-Union and was photographed at a friend's home. She has now been charged in the case.

Tenon agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana and any others who may have been involved in the 2022 ambush of Bridegan, 33. Tenon had rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, Nelson said.

Nelson did not take questions or discuss Gardner's role or what finally led to her arrest. All along, she said the investigation wasn't over.

In 2018 Fernandez Saldana married Gardner, whose parents recently said they have been estranged for some time. Gardner, who had moved to Washington state with her children after intense media coverage of the case, has not spoken to the Times-Union since June of last year when she said she wanted people to know she wasn't involved considering all of the scrutiny.

Authorities have not discussed motive, but an arrest warrant states "the investigation into Bridegan’s background revealed a highly acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, and a contentious relationship with both Gardner and Fernandez Saldana."

Fernandez Saldana and Tenon are accused of orchestrating the attack on Bridegan, who was shot on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping his twin children off at Mario and Shanna's Jacksonville Beach home. Bridegan was on his way home to St. Augustine with his 2-year-old daughter when he stopped because of a tire on Sancturay Road.

Mario Fernandez Saldana enters a Duval County courtroom where the prosecution advised the judge Wednesday its intent to pursue the death penalty for Jared Bridegan's 2022 slaying in Jacksonville Beach.

Early in the case, police made it clear they didn't think the tire being there was an accident. It was a dark, residential road that Bridegan routinely took to get to Butler Boulevard. When he turned his hazard lights on and got out to move it, he was immediately gunned down, police said. The toddler was unharmed in her safety seat and nothing appeared to be stolen.

