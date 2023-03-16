Jared Bridegan's widow after second arrest in husband's killing: 'We are also still angry'

Following Thursday's announcement that a second person, Mario Fernandez Saldana, has been arrested in the brutal killing of 33-year-old Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan a year ago in Jacksonville Beach, Bridegan's widow, Kirsten Bridegan, spoke to news media at the briefing. Here's what she said.

"We are here today feeling many emotions. We have great relief knowing that two of the people behind my husband's murder are now behind bars and are no longer a threat to our family.

We are also still angry. Angry that they were walking free while we were grappling with the reality that Jared wouldn't be here for any future memories, vacations, or tender moments with our kids.

Angry that our youngest, who was six months at the time of his death, will have no memories of her father.

Angry there will be no new memories for Liam, Abbey, Bexley, London or anyone who knew and loved Jared.

We have fought hard for the truth. And the world now knows what we have known all along: that Jared truly was an innocent victim.

Since Day 1, those in charge of the investigation promised us that they would be relentless in their pursuit of accountability and justice.

And they have been.

We are grateful to the State Attorney's Office, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the ATF and any other agencies that have been involved in this investigation.

Justice for Jared will not be stopped, and we will not be silenced. We know there's still a long way to go before all those responsible are truly held accountable

But today is a very significant day for our family.

Thank you.

