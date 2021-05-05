Jared Kushner is founding a nonprofit focused on the Middle East, report says

Alexandra Ma
·1 min read
jared kushner
Jared Kushner. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Jared Kushner is launching a nonprofit named the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, Axios reported.

  • The organization will focus on deepening Israel's ties in the Middle East, the report said.

  • Kushner helped facilitate the Trump-era Abraham Accords, which saw multiple Arab states recognize Israel.

Jared Kushner is founding a nonprofit focused on deepening Israel's relationships in the Middle East, Axios' Barak Ravid reported Wednesday.

The organization, named the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, aim to deepen the new normalization agreements between Israel and other countries in the Middle East via trade and tourism.

During the presidency of his father-in-law, Donald Trump, Kushner played a major role in facilitating the Abraham Accords, which were hatched between August and December 2020.

It involved the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco agreeing to recognize Israel's sovereignty. The UAE and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab states to recognize Israel.

The organization is billed as nonpartisan and nonprofit, and is to be funded through private donations, Axios reported.

It plans to "provide analysis of the benefits of normalization and the potential benefits additional Arab countries can receive if they join the Abraham Accords," Axios reported, quoting a statement from the organization.

  • Kushner launches group to promote Arab states' new ties with Israel

    Jared Kushner is forming a group to promote relations between four Arab states and Israel, normalized under agreements he helped broker as a top adviser to his father-in-law former President Donald Trump, the group said on Wednesday. Kushner is founding the "Abraham Accords Institute for Peace," to work on deepening agreements Israel reached last year with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

  • Jared Kushner founds "Abraham Accords Institute" to deepen normalization agreements

    Jared Kushner is founding an organization called the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, to work on deepening the normalization agreements he helped strike between Israel and Arab countries.The big picture: The Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, were arguably Trump's biggest foreign policy achievement and the biggest breakthrough for relations between Israel and the Arab world for 25 years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The non-partisan, non-profit organization will have a five-year mandate and be funded through private donations. According to a statement, it will focus on increasing trade and tourism between the five signatory countries — Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan — and developing programs to foster people-to-people connections between the countries.It will also "provide analysis of the benefits of normalization and the potential benefits additional Arab countries can receive if they join the Abraham Accords."Kushner is founding the institute with former White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, who helped negotiate the agreements; Israeli-American businessman and Democratic donor Haim Saban; and three heavy hitters from the region: the Emirati and Bahraini ambassadors to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba and Abdulla R. Al-Khalifa, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The board is still being formed and is expected to include representatives from Morocco and Sudan. The founders also want to add more democrats and advisers from the region.The executive director will be Rob Greenway, formerly the top Middle East advisor on Donald Trump's national security council.What they're saying: “The energy and enthusiasm for the Accords across the region is truly remarkable," the group said in a joint statement."In less than a year, this warm peace is melting decades of misunderstanding and hostility across the region. This is a peace among peoples as much as it is among nations. This will be the institute’s focus – to nurture and deepen these human connections."What we're watching: The Biden administration has said it wants to build on the accords and potentially add additional countries.President Biden spoke Tuesday with Emirati Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed and said the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel was of strategic importance to the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

