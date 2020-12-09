Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are moving to Indian Creek Island. Meet their neighbors

Rene Rodriguez, Rob Wile, Rebecca San Juan

When Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump start building their new home on the 1.8-acre lot at 4 Indian Creek Island Road they purchased for $30 million, they’ll have plenty of equally famous neighbors to get to know.

Will the Kushners fit in to the exclusive community? Probably. The 53 presidential votes cast by residents of the island skewed heavily toward President Donald J. Trump, 79% versus 21% for Joe Biden.

Indian Creek Island, sometimes called “Miami’s Billionaire Bunker,” is home to an eclectic group of some of the world’s wealthiest, from singers to hedge fund managers, inventors to developers — even the founder of a company dedicated to collecting blood donations.

Just how pricey is Indian Creek Island? According to the village’s tax rolls, the median assessed value of homes on the island in 2019 was $13.6 million. Taxes from real estate jumped 6.4% in 2019 to $87,234, along with a city property tax of $63,000.

Those funds are put to good use. Indian Creek Island is a public municipality, with its own police and marine patrol forces to safeguard its homes and the wealthy people who live in them at least part of the year.

Most of us won’t be on the housewarming get-together list. But these neighbors might be:

Jaime Galinski Bacal: A Colombian banking magnate ranked No. 565 on Forbes’ 2020 world billionaire list, at $3.6 billion, whose holdings include shares of Miami-based Sabadell United Bank. His primary home is in London.

Gerard Bakker: Founder of the Dutch industrial supplier Bakker Magnetics, which builds magnets for industrial, scientific, retail and energy purposes. Beyonce and Jay-Z previously owned the 1991 Mediterranean Revival-style, two-story house.

Gilbert Bigio: Retired Haitian billionaire and businessman. Founder of GB Group, an international identity data intelligence provider.

Norman Braman: Auto dealership magnate and community activist. He and wife Irma own one of the country’s most admired private art collections. The couple co-founded the Institute for Contemporary Arts-Miami in the Design District.

Robert Diener: Co-founder of hotels.com and getaroom.com. The two-story, 17,100-square-foot house features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half baths.

Itzhak Ezratti: President of GL Homes of Florida, the Broward-based homebuilder that specializes in luxury homes, communities for people ages 55+ and family homes along both coasts of Florida.

Rakesh Gangwal: Co-founder and co-owner of IndiGo airline, and former CEO of U.S. Airways. The home was formerly owned by mutual fund billionaire Charles Johnson.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: The Emir of Qatar. Though not confirmed, it appears that property adjacent to the Kushners may be owned by the Emir of Qatar, according to Next Miami. The $50 million purchase in August 2019 set a new record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Miami-Dade County history.

Carl Icahn: Billionaire philanthropist and Wall Street investor with an estimated worth of $14.3 billion, according to Forbes. In August, Icahn relocated his headquarters from New York to Miami.

Julio Iglesias: Arguably the most world-famous resident of the island, at least until the new kids on the block arrive. The bestselling Latin singer of all time and one of the top 10 record sellers in music history. Iglesias previously owned the lot that the Kushners bought.

Edward Lampert: Billionaire former CEO of Sears Holdings, founder/CEO of ESL Investments, which now owns Sears and other holdings. Owns a 288-foot yacht, the Fountainhead.

Bernard Klepach: Mayor of Indian Creek Island, as well as CEO and chairman of the 3Sixty (formerly DFASS Group) chain of in-flight and airport Duty-Free specialty retail shops across five continents.

Mario L. Kreutzberger: Chilean television personality Mario Kreutzberger, aka Don Francisco, former host of the long-running “Sabado Gigante” Spanish-language variety show.

Alex Meruelo: Cuban-American billionaire with holdings in banking, real estate, media, restaurants, casinos, and professional sports. He is the owner of Meruelo Media, which operates four radio stations, two TV stations and production facilities in Los Angeles.

Carlos Peralta Quintero: Chairman and CEO of Grupo IUSA, one of Mexico’s largest companies, a supplier of industrial, electrical and construction materials.

Mary Stephens Shula: Widow of Don Shula, the beloved former head coach of the Miami Dolphins for 26 years and the winningest coach in NFL history.

Gary N. Siegler: Hedge fund manager.

Martin Silver: Founder of plasma collection firm DCI Biologicals, now known as BPL Plasma, which is part of the U.K.-based Bio Products Laboratory. BPL collects and transports blood donations around the world.

Rajendra Singh: Chairman/CEO/Co-founder of Telcom Ventures, a Miami-based private investment firm.

Irwin Tauber: CEO of Taubco, a development and management commercial real estate firm based in Bal Harbour.

Yitzhak Tshuva: Israel businessman and chairman of the El-Ad Group, which formerly owned The Plaza hotel in New York City. His net worth is estimated at $3.4 billion, landing him on the 616th spot in Forbes’ 2020 list of billionaires.

Alicia Ziegert: Wife of Franco D’Agostino, chairman and CEO of the Miami-based real estate development company Dayco Holding Corp., which focuses on large-scale industrial and civic projects, as well as urban development throughout the Americas.

Herald staff writers Jane Wooldridge and Douglas Hanks Jr. contributed to this report.

