Jared Kushner has reportedly refused to aid the House GOP's election wing

The House GOP is on the outside looking in, and it doesn't look like the Trump re-election campaign or the Republican National Committee are planning to help out despite their deep pockets, The Washington Post reports.

Some Trump officials reportedly consider donating to the House a wasteful investment since it seems unlikely the party will be able to regain the majority in the lower chamber of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has apparently specifically asked President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner — who oversees such decisions — to make a financial commitment to the House GOP, but he's reportedly refused so far, angering some Republicans who blame him for not understanding the importance of inter-party cohesion.

One official close to the Trump campaign told the Post "they don't care about the House," adding that "when you've been working in politics for years, and you understand it's a team sport, you kind of look at things a little differently. I don't think they see it that way." Read more at The Washington Post.

