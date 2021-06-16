Jared Kushner set to publish 'definitive' book on Trump presidency

  • FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner,
  • 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 / 2

Jared Kushner set to publish 'definitive' book on Trump presidency

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner,
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a senior adviser in his administration, has reached a deal to write a book billed by his publisher as the "definitive" recounting of Trump's presidency.

The book will be released early next year, according to publisher Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers specializing in conservative authors.

Broadside did not make financial terms of the agreement public.

"Jared Kushner was the most consequential adviser throughout President Trump's presidency, and as a senior adviser, he played a central role in the administration's most significant accomplishments - including the Abraham Accords, Criminal Justice Reform, Operation Warp Speed, and USMCA," Broadside said in announcing the deal.

"His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration and the truth about what happened behind closed doors," the publisher said.

Kushner, 40, is married to the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Kanishka Singh and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia envoy: Eritrean troops in Tigray will `leave soon'

    Ethiopia’s U.N. ambassador said Tuesday that Eritrean troops who have been fighting with his country’s forces in a war against the Tigray region’s fugitive leaders “will definitely leave soon,” a move that would be welcomed by many including the United Nations whose humanitarian chief accused the Eritreans of using starvation as “a weapon of war.” The war in Tigray was the subject of an informal closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council where aid chief Mark Lowcock warned that over 350,000 people were in famine conditions, with deaths from starvation already reported and Ethiopia’s U.N. envoy Taye Atske Selassie Amde disputed the famine-related data but said there is “food insecurity” in Tigray and expressed gratitude for donor help.

  • Donald Trump is writing 'biggest' memoir of his time in office - but publishers are steering clear

    Donald Trump has announced plans to write the "book of all books" - but fears over its accuracy have made major publishing houses reluctant to handle the former president's memoirs. Even though Mr Trump's book would be a sure-fire bestseller, there are fears that the book would struggle to get past the fact-checkers and publishers would face a staff revolt if they took on the project. According to the Washington Post, the former president made 30,573 false or misleading claims while in office -

  • China set to send first crew to new space station Thursday

    China is set to send the first three crew members to its new space station Thursday morning, China's space agency said. Two of the astronauts flew in previous missions while the third is going to space for the first time, China Manned Space Agency Assistant Director Ji Qiming told reporters at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Wednesday.

  • U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

    President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased information sharing between federal and local officials and social media companies, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups. The administration conducted a sweeping assessment earlier this year of domestic terrorism that labeled white supremacists and militia groups as top national security threats.

  • US and Mexico seek ways to do more on irregular immigration

    In consecutive visits this month, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have conveyed to the most important U.S. partner that the Biden administration is taking a more nuanced approach to immigration than its predecessor, but still asking what more Mexico can do. Mayorkas said Tuesday at the conclusion of two days of high-level meetings: “We have challenged one another with respect to what more can each of us do to address the level of irregular migration that has persisted for several months.” In May, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border inched up from April to more than 180,000, more than double the number in January, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Bindi Irwin shares photos with look-alike daughter, Grace

    As far as Bindi Irwin and her daughter, Grace Warrior, are concerned, the apple didn't fall too far from the tree. The "Dancing With the Stars" champ shared two photos to Instagram on Friday, one in which she is holding Grace and another in which she, as a baby herself, is being held by her mother, Terri Irwin. "Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue," the 22-year-old captioned the look-alike snaps.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects white supremacists' challenge to anti-riot law

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a free speech challenge to a federal anti-riot law brought by two members of a militant white supremacist group who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The justices declined to hear appeals by the two California men, Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley, of a lower court ruling that upheld their convictions under the 1968 Anti-Riot Act but also deemed some parts of the law a violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. Miselis and Daley were members of the Southern California-based Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist group that billed itself as "combat-ready" and whose purpose was to engage in violent attacks on counter-protesters at various political rallies.

  • Roger Waters denies ‘powerful idiot’ Mark Zuckerberg’s bid to use Pink Floyd song in Instagram ad: ‘No f—ing way’

    Waters said Facebook offered a 'huge, huge amount of money' for rights to 'Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2'

  • Bindi Irwin’s Baby Girl Grace Is Twinning With Her Mom in an Adorable New Instagram

    Baby Grace couldn't be any cuter! 😍

  • 21 Republican lawmakers vote against honoring law enforcement for their work during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A few Republican lawmakers took issue with calling the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an "insurrection."

  • The Chrissy Teigen fallout ramps up as L.A. designer alleges 'most inhuman treatment'

    With a single comment, Michael Costello says, Chrissy Teigen threatened his livelihood. Then she told him directly, 'you deserve to suffer and die.'

  • 'Can you believe this?': Emails show how alarmed DOJ leaders were by Trump officials' obsession with overturning the election

    One request from Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was so concerning that the acting AG contemporaneously documented it.

  • Almost 25% of COVID-19 Patients Develop Long-Lasting Symptoms, According to a New Report

    A year and a half into the pandemic, the condition known as Long COVID continues to stump doctors. In line with prior estimates, it finds that almost a quarter of people infected with the virus develop at least one lingering health problem, and that most Long COVID symptoms are more commonly reported by women than men. The report was released on June 15 by health care nonprofit FAIR Health and has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

  • China says its fighter pilots are battling AI aircraft in simulated dogfights, and humans aren't the only ones learning

    One experienced pilot said that as he battled the AI, it would study his moves, throwing them back at him in later rounds.

  • Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer

    Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer

  • Watch what happens when a hungry black bear and grizzly meet in Glacier National Park

    “In case we needed proof that we can’t (outclimb) a black bear.”

  • Vaccine passports will show ‘natural immunity’ for people who have had Covid

    Vaccine passports on the NHS app will automatically include a user's "natural immunity" to Covid for six months after contracting the virus without the need for an antibody test under a new trial. The scheme will see 180-day natural immunity certificates issued to people taking part in the Government's latest large event trials who have tested positive for Covid this year, even if they have not had an antibody test. Officials hope the scheme could eventually expand the number of people who could

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene leads conspiracy-heavy attack on Fauci

    Some of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives took to the stage at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to denounce Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden.

  • China sends record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan

    China flew a record 28 fighter jets toward the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since Beijing began sending planes on a near daily basis last year. Taiwan's air force deployed its combat air patrol forces in response and monitored the situation in the southwestern part of the island's air defense identification zone with its air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense said. The planes included various types of fighter jets including 14 J-16 and six J-11 planes, as well as bombers, the ministry said.

  • Ashli Babbitt’s husband goes on Fox News to appeal for cop who shot her to be named

    Remarks follow a legal case against the Metropolitan Police Department for information