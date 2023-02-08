Jared O'Mara found guilty of six counts of expenses fraud to fund cocaine habit

Jared O'Mara - Chris McAndrew

Jared O'Mara has been found guilty of six counts of fraud over expenses claims made while he was in office in 2019.

The former Sheffield Hallam MP was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to fund a cocaine habit.

He was convicted on Wednesday of six counts of fraud by false representation. The jury cleared him of two other fraud charges.

Gareth Arnold, a co-defendant, was found guilty of three out of six fraud charges, and a third defendant, John Woodliff, was found not guilty of one offence of fraud.

O'Mara and Arnold will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.