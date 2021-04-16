Jared Polis faces political pressure in Colorado's COVID debate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Frank
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jared Polis is no longer the state's top COVID cop. The Colorado governor passes the baton Saturday to local officials to set public health orders.

Why it matters: Like most major decisions made by the nation's governors during the pandemic, the move is colored by politics.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

On this accord, Polis — who faces reelection in 2022 — stands apart from many of his Democratic peers.

  • Polis is adamant about the need to get back to normal — and he continually touts that he reopened Colorado's economy before other states, a talking point more often heard from Republican governors.

  • He argues his decisions prioritize public health, but he cites the need for personal responsibility.

Between the lines: "The language he is using [about reopening] is more aggressive," said Josh Penry, a top Republican strategist in Colorado. "I think he probably feels that pressure."

  • "People generally want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but [that support is] soft and it's super fluid," he added. "No smart politician would be taking anything for granted in a political environment like this one right now."

Context: The approach shows Polis' libertarian leanings that often align him with conservatives.

Asked this week about his approach, he acknowledged that the risk of further outbreaks and deaths are probable. But he argued the benefits of reopening schools and restaurants are worth it.

  • "What's important is respecting human lives and human dignity. And part of our dignity is being able to support ourselves," he told John.

State of play: A Magellan Strategies poll from February found 56% of voters approved of how he's addressing COVID-19, which was higher than the Biden administration. "I do think this is smart politics for Governor Polis," said pollster Ryan Winger.

The bottom line: In assessing Polis, Democratic strategists believe he's achieved the right balance.

  • "I think Polis has been focused less on politics and more on the health and safety of Coloradans — ultimately that's how voters are going to judge his response," said Jason Bane, a prominent Democratic blogger.

  • "So, is there risk? Sure, but at this point it’s a low-threshold risk to me," added Democratic consultant Steve Welchert.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Melvin Gordon calls last season with Broncos one of his most difficult

    Broncos running back Melvin Gordon called last year’s experience in Denver one of the most difficult seasons he’s faced. In an interview with Troy Renck of the Denver Channel, Gordon said the combination of being brought in to seemingly replace hometown hero Phillip Lindsay, playing in front of no fans with no chance to make [more]

  • Colorado's 1921 record for most snow in 24 hours in the U.S. still holds strong

    On this day in weather history, Silver Lake broke the record for most snow in a 24-hour period in the United States.

  • Colorado prepares to lift most COVID restrictions by May 16

    Data: JHU; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosThe Denver area is dialing back COVID-19 restrictions and preparing to completely reopen in May — but some counties are moving faster and others are expressing concern about the pace.Driving the news: Five counties — Denver, Jefferson, Boulder, Adams and Broomfield — are easing public health limits by moving to "Level Blue," even as case counts remain elevated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' administration is downgrading its public health "dial" order to guidance, effective Friday, and letting local authorities set their own rules.Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told John that the lesser local restrictions are warranted because vaccines are becoming more prevalent and "the city has to be open for business."Dozens of counties already are moving to "Level Green" — including Arapahoe — which will allow them to bypass the state's mask mandate.Yes, but: Predictably, the state's move is creating chaos about what rules apply where and it will make compliance difficult. And public health officials are raising concerns about moving too quickly. "Anytime we have counties that are close or surrounding Denver that throw requirements out the window, it presents an elevated risk to Denver," the city's public health director Bob MacDonald told John.The move to "Level Blue" allows:Restaurants, gyms and certain event spaces to operate at full capacity with 6-foot distancing.Alcohol sales until 2am.Offices and shops to open at 75% capacity.Bars to operate at 25% capacity.No mask-wearing outdoors.Reality check: The state's mask order will still apply to schools, hospitals and certain indoor settings, but is set to expire May 3. The state will still set parameters on large events.What's next: If all goes well, metro counties are poised to shift May 16 to a newly created phase, Level Clear — dubbed the "new normal" with no restrictions, except possibly masks.Denver officials wouldn't commit to moving to "Level Clear," saying they would re-evaluate closer to the time.Douglas County isn't waiting to fully reopen. The county commissioners declared Tuesday that the "pandemic is over" and dropped all public health restrictions. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Denver's housing market is booming, but will it bust?

    No doubt Denver is experiencing a housing frenzy. The question is: Will the boom bust?What they’re saying: "I don’t think there’s any chance of a bubble here. … We have people with a lot of equity," said real estate broker John Danyliw, who has worked in the local market for 50 years. "We’re going to be in this marketplace for quite a while. And hopefully we will not become California," he tells Axios. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: House hunters in Denver are battling bidding wars, soaring prices and the pressure to make fast, rash decisions — including waiving their right to a property inspection — before their home of choice gets snapped up by another buyer. High demand continues to outstrip inventory across metro Denver, with the number of houses for sale dipping to historic lows, thanks in part to low mortgage rates that currently hover around 3%.Home value appreciation continues to increase into the high double-digits.Meanwhile, local realtors are undergoing the painstaking process of navigating an unprecedented market. Of note: Denver’s housing woes reflect a national trend, with the country’s available homes hitting record lows. Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsThe big picture: Industry leaders predict the market won’t slow down any time soon — meaning waiting to buy could be more costly in the long run. For example, holding off just one month to buy a $500,000 property from the end of February to the end of March would have cost an extra $35,000, according to the latest Denver Metro Association of Realtors data. Between the lines: Most buyers in Denver aren’t profit-chasing investors, housing experts tell Axios, even though that's taking place elsewhere. "The investors I’ve talked to in this market don’t see any value here. … They’d be buying at the high side, which is not typically investors’ mantra," said Andrew Schiff, the owner and managing broker of Scout Real Estate Group. By the numbers: The median sales price for a metro Denver home in March was $500K, up by about 12% from last year, according to DMAR. Single-family homes are selling this year nearly 37% faster than in 2020.Flashback: There were more than 25,500 properties for sale in March 2008 compared to less than 2,000 today, DMAR reports. The bottom line: "If rates remain low, demand picks up with new jobs, there's no increase in supply, and the only thing that moves is home prices, until people get priced out. … That would mean we are creating a divided society of haves and have-nots," National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun tells Axios’ Felix Salmon. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Olivia Munn Gives Her Workout Gear a Comfy Twist in Classic Leggings, Flannel & Slip-On Sneakers

    Olivia Munn sports a casual gym look with slip-on sneakers.

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A 'perfect storm' is causing massive rental-car shortages, and prices are skyrocketing up to $700 a day in popular destinations

    A rental-car shortage is pummeling the US and may only get worse as more people travel.

  • Technical Assessment: Bullish in the Intermediate-Term

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose almost 5% on Wednesday, finishing at $63.12/barrel, back above its 50-day moving average. This follows several weeks of consolidation and shrinking volatility. Since the peak near $68 on March 8, crude oil completed a head-and-shoulders top, but (bullishly) did not see any downside follow-through.

  • 9 Still Unanswered Questions from GAME OF THRONES Season 1

    There are still a few mysteries looming from Game of Thrones' first year on air. Here are nine unanswered questions from season one. The post 9 Still Unanswered Questions from GAME OF THRONES Season 1 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bella Hadid Sells SoHo Penthouse for $6.5 Million

    The model purchased the property in November 2019 for $6.1 million

  • MyPillow guy’s social network launch falls flat

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Ruling in doping case to keep world's fastest sprinter out of Tokyo Olympics

    Facing a two-year ban for missed drug tests, top U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman sees his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for sport fall short.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Fyre Festival: Ticket-holders to receive money from $2m class action settlement

    Ticket-holders of the now infamous 2017 music festival that never happened will get some money back.

  • Canada government will help Toronto as it struggles with COVID-19, says PM Trudeau

    The Canadian government will help Toronto as the country's largest city struggles to cope with a rapidly worsening wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. Toronto is the capital of Ontario, the most populous of the 10 provinces, where cases could treble by the end of May unless tough restrictions are imposed, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. cited sources as saying. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has so far resisted wide-ranging steps but is under increasing criticism for how he has handled the epidemic, will make an announcement at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1830 GMT).

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Philip's legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen

    Jon Watts was 18 years old when he woke up in a prison cell and decided he had to change. “I was a young boy in prison,” Watts, now 32, told The Associated Press. After Philip’s death last week at age 99, politicians and world leaders rushed to eulogize his lifetime of service to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and to the British nation.

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics