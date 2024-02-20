Jarling’s, Urbana Girl Scouts collaborate to create cookie-based treats

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year again, you’re probably seeing Girl Scout cookie booths in front of stores across town. In Champaign, Jarling’s Custard Cup is doing its part to support troops nearby.

“It’s always a good weekend when the Girl Scouts are here,” Ashlee Rhodes, Jarling’s manager, said.

The classic Champaign stop is putting a twist on your classic cookie. For a limited time, you can top your custard with Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and Peanut Butter Patties. But, it goes beyond just adding a bit of crunch to your dessert.

“They learn how to add, multiply, they learn how to understand people are all different and how to interact,” Pam Olson, the Troop 2222 leader, said.

She’s been involved with scouting since she was growing up in New York and then raised her family in Central Illinois. For the troop, it was a big deal when Jarling’s started using their cookies.

“So excited, I was excited excited, excited!” a few of the girls exclaimed.

The Urbana-based troop sold about 40 boxes to the Custard Cup for the weekend, helping them inch closer and closer to their 6,000 total box goal. So far, they’re about halfway there.

The money will help them earn more badges, and travel to parts of the Midwest.

“It could be down to St. Louis again, or it could be up to the Chicago area, we also went to Wisconsin once,” Olson described.

Beyond that, the colorful boxes of cookies are catalysts for even bigger things in the future. Lucy Martin, Jade Tuel, Kenzi Banks three of the girls in the troop, and see themselves working as teachers or daycare providers when they grow up.

Olson said much of their sales couldn’t have been done without Kelly Tuel, the “cookie mom” for the troop.

The Girl Scout cookie treats end Monday, 2/19 at Jarling’s, they’re open until 10 p.m.

The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois report 918,000 boxes have been sold across this region so far. Across the country, that number is almost 200 million. Sales end on March 17.

