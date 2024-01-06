Jarrell salon raises money to pay lunch debts for local students

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Heaven & Hair Salon used its grand opening on New Year’s Eve to raise money toward paying off lunch debt for students in Jarrell Independent School District.

Jarrell ISD posted on social media Thursday to thank the salon for its $2,480 donation. The district writing in part “Wow! This donation is a fantastic way to start the new year.”

Salon owner Amanda Christopher said she was inspired to put the fundraiser together after hearing a story about a student receiving a sandwich instead of a typical school lunch because of outstanding debt.

“It just hurt my heart to think that a baby would be going without, and other peers knowing that they just don’t have the money for their lunch that day. I just wouldn’t ever want a kid to feel that way,” Christopher said.

Christopher said the caring efforts goes way beyond the doors of her shop. She said other businesses, churches and community members also participated in the event as well.

“Our church next door, they came out to and donate bounce houses for these kids to jump on. We just really felt the love from our fellow businesses and our community,” Christopher said.

