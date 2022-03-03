Jarrett Jones' employee says he wasn't fearful after Jon Schumacher's verbal threats

While Jon Schumacher was making threats before he was shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2020, one man who was in the room at the time said he did not feel threatened.

That was part of the testimony from Nathan Milstead on Thursday during the second day of testimony in the murder trial of Jarrett Jones, 50, of Bath.

Milstead works for Jones and lives in Jones' shop in Bath.

Schumacher, 28, died after being shot twice in the shop/home belonging to Jones, who has been charged with murder.

Milstead said he received a call from Makayla Jones around 10:34 p.m. Jan. 1 during which she said she and Schumacher were fighting. Makayla Jones is Jarrett Jones' daughter who was dating Schumacher.

The next call Milstead made was to the Edmunds County Sheriff's Office to report that Schumacher was possibly drinking and driving. Schumacher lived in Ipswich.

Milstead said he also spoke with Schumacher after Schumacher was arrested for drunken driving and subsequently released from custody. Schumacher was looking for Makayla Jones, Milstead said. He said he told Schumacher that Makayla Jones was at her father's and not to make the trip to Bath.

Video from inside the shop was once again played, showing Milstead walking back and forth several times between the doorway where Jarrett Jones and Schumacher were talking and the other side of the shop.

While Schumacher was making verbal threats, Milstead said he didn't feel threatened. And, he testified, he did not see any pushing or shoving between Jarrett Jones and Schumacher.

The video shows Milstead standing near the two other men and quickly walking away after a shot was fired. Milstead said he did not see Schumacher move towards Jones before being shot.

During the 20 minutes before first responders arrived, while Milstead was on the phone with a 911 operator, no one approached Schumacher, Milstead testified. At one point during the call, he said he told the 911 operator he could see Schumacher's hand moving.

Milstead initially reported that Schumacher had broken into the shop during the 911 call. That was soon corrected by Jarrett Jones.

Milstead admitted that he initially told law enforcement that Schumacher lunged and charged at Jarrett Jones before he was shot. But, Milstead testified Thursday, he did not see that happen, rather those details were relayed to him by Jarrett Jones.

Aberdeen first responder, police officer testify in Jarrett Jones murder trial

Thursday also included testimony from Aberdeen Police Department Sgt. Brady Berg and Aberdeen Fire & Rescue paramedic Stewart Donaldson.

Both Berg and Donaldson testified about lifesaving measure taken after they arrived at 1:57 a.m., 20 minutes after 911 was notified that Schumacher had been shot.

Berg said he did an initial assessment and started CPR until paramedics arrived soon after. Donaldson said that's when paramedics took over, hooking Schumacher up to equipment to check for cardiac activity and getting IVs started. CPR continued until 2:19 a.m. after consultation with the attending physician at Avera St. Luke's Hospital.

Berg testified that as he was cutting away Schumacher's shirt and beginning CPR, Jarrett Jones told him, "You're wasting your time." Berg said that's when Jones said Schumacher had been shot twice in the chest.

After paramedics took over, Berg said, he searched Schumacher for identification. Berg said found a pocket knife in Schumacher's pants that was sealed in a police evidence bag from his drunken driving arrest.

While the knife was described by Berg as a standard pocket knife. Gerdes asked if Berg was aware of a particular style of knife with the blade that "shoots out." Berg said he did not manipulate the knife when he found it.

During Monday's testimony, Schumacher's ex-wife said she picked him up from the Brown County Jail after his drunken driving arrest and took him to Bath. She said she tried to talk him out of making the trip, but he insisted and wanted to get his coat that was in Jarrett Jones' pickup when Schumacher was arrested.

Jarrett Jones eventually retrieved his pickup. He found guns in the pickup, which were collected and put away, Brown County State's Attorney Ernest Thompson said in court Wednesday.

Makayla Jones testified that there were no guns in the pickup when she stopped to help Schumacher after he got stuck around 10 p.m. Jan. 1. But when her father retrieved the pickup, she said, there was an AK15 rifle and a handgun in the pickup.

Makayla Jones and Schumacher got into a fight that night and she told Schumacher the relationship was over, she testified Wednesday. Schumacher, she said, threatened to kill her and his three boys.

