Jars of ‘salsa’ were really 8 gallons of liquid meth, Georgia authorities say

A duo faces trafficking charges after more than 100 jars of “salsa” were found at a southwest Georgia home, state authorities said.

What appeared to be containers of the spicy chip dip actually hid nearly 8 gallons of liquid methamphetamine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, with help from Clinch County sheriff’s deputies and other agencies, seized the drugs April 19 during a search of a home on Travis Lane in Homerville. Authorities said the haul was enough to create roughly 55 pounds of crystal meth.

The 48-year-old woman and 43-year-old man were arrested on charges of trafficking meth, authorities said.

“Thanks to all of the agencies involved for your efforts to clean up Clinch County,” Sheriff Stephen Tinsley said in a statement.

Police have made similarly bizarre drug busts in recent months. In March, a shipment of “Dutch Canned Vegetable Chicken Soup” headed to Miami was used to hide two dozen pounds of liquid MDMA, or ecstasy, McClatchy News reported. Border protection agents in New Jersey also stopped a shipment of opium poppy seeds labeled “decoration.”

Homerville is about 100 miles northwest of Jacksonville, Florida.

