Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 1.5% Dividend

It looks like Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of December.

Jarvis Securities's next dividend payment will be UK£0.07 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.3 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Jarvis Securities has a trailing yield of 5.4% on the current share price of £4.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Jarvis Securities's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Jarvis Securities earnings per share are up 9.3% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Jarvis Securities has delivered 2.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Jarvis Securities for the upcoming dividend? Jarvis Securities has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

