How Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of JIM, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Jarvis Securities here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

JIM delivered a bottom-line expansion of 12% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 56% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company. JIM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that JIM manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about JIM’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

AIM:JIM Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

Next Steps:

