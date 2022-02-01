Jasiel Correia II's extortion co-conspirator Dave Hebert seeks a delay in sentencing

Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
·3 min read

BOSTON — The last of three co-conspirators to plead guilty in the government corruption case against former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II is asking a federal court judge to further delay his sentencing date.

David Hebert, a Westport resident and owner of the real estate company Hanover Properties, pleaded guilty for his role in Correia’s plot to extort more than $600,000 from cannabis companies looking to do business in the city.

In the September 2019 plea agreement, Hebert pleaded guilty to one count each of extortion, extortion conspiracy and lying to investigators.

A political supporter of the former mayor and his landlord at one point, Hebert was most recently scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 16.

Fall River businessman David Hebert, who pleaded guilty to several counts of bribery and extortion, asks for another sentencing delay.

A joint motion filed by his defense attorney, R. Bradford Bailey, and U.S. Assistant Attorneys, Dustin Chao and David Tobin, requested an extension to sometime in May because Hebert is set to be a witness for the government in the upcoming trial of Correia’s former chief of staff, Gen Andrade. According to an online federal court docket, that trial is set for March 7.

Gen Andrade: Here's why the judge continued the trial of Jasiel Correia's chief of staff

Co-defendant David Hebert expected to take the witness stand during former chief of staff Gen Andrade&#39;s trial set for March.

Gen Andrade trial set for March 7

Last June, in an unexpected turn of events, federal court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock rejected a plea agreement between Andrade and federal prosecutors for her alleged role in extorting money from marijuana vendors, bribing Correia by giving him half her salary and lying to investigators.

Jury selection for her trial started Dec. 6, but was continued to March 7 after a witness for the federal prosecutors came down with COVID.

Hebert’s co-defendants in the extortion scheme, Tony Costa and Hildegar Camara, who also took plea deals with the government, are currently serving their house arrest sentences.

Delayed again: Jasiel Correia, headed to prison in New Hampshire, asks judge to stay free until March

Hildegar Camara enters the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. .

Unlike Costa and Camara, who were witnesses for the prosecution in Correia's trial, Hebert was not called to the stand, although he was at one point on a witness list.

Costa was ordered and has since paid more than $100,000 in restitution for pocketing bribe money from marijuana business owners.

As part of Hebert’s sentencing, he could be subject to surrendering $61,000 in forfeiture money to the court related to the marijuana extortion scheme.

During Correia’s month-long trial last May, business owner Matthew Pichette testified that he entered into a bribery agreement, brokered by Hebert, a longtime acquaintance.

Pichette testified he met with Hebert at the Old Firehouse Smoke Shop on Rock Street and was asked to give $25,000 to Correia's legal defense fund. Pichette said he eventually agreed to this $25,000 because, "I expected there was no other way to get the letters."

Correia II's prison report date

While Andrade awaits her trial, Correia was granted another delay by Woodlock to turn himself into the Federal Correctional Institution, Berlin in New Hampshire.

The third most recent delay was last Thursday, one day before Correia was to report to the Bureau of Prisons facility.

Woodlock ordered that Correia, who out on bail and outfitted with a GPS device, be free until and including Feb. 13.

The judge still has an outstanding decision to make whether Correia can stay out of prison pending his appeal of his criminal case.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Jasiel Correia co-conspirator seeks delay in sentencing

