Jasiel Correia moved to a 6th federal prison. It might be 'cushier' than the last site.

FALL RIVER — Jasiel Correia is on the move yet again.

The convicted former Fall River mayor has been bouncing around the federal prison system since late November, and is now taking up residence at his sixth federal facility.

He's traveled from a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Berlin, New Hampshire, to stopovers in New York City, Philadelphia, and then Oklahoma City for the Christmas and New Year holidays, to the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta on Jan. 3.

As of Jan. 11, Correia can be found at Federal Correctional Institution, Ashland in Kentucky, according to the online Bureau of Prisons inmate tracker.

According to the BOP website, FCI Ashland is a low-security federal prison, with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, that houses a total of 1,313 male inmates — 1,138 in the main facility and 175 at the camp.

FCI Ashland opened in 1940, and the adjacent camp was opened in 1990.

Ashland ranked as one of America's 'Cushiest Prisons'

In 2009, Forbes magazine ranked FCI Ashland's satellite camp as one of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons."

Their satellite camp holds a wellness program, including aerobic exercise, nutrition and stress reduction programs.

FCI Ashland is a low-security federal prison, with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, in Kentucky.

According to Forbes, FCI Ashland has a history of housing high-profile inmates, such as mystery author Dashiell Hammett, who spent several months there in the early 1950s after being found in contempt of court for refusing to testify about alleged Communist activities, and plaintiff super-lawyer Richard "Dickie" Scruggs of Mississippi, who won billions of dollars from the tobacco industry in the 1990s.

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, left, is seen here in a Herald News file photo with defense attorney Kevin Reddington outside the federal courthouse in Boston.

It is not clear which facility Correia is being housed in.

It's also unknown why Correia has been moved to six facilities in less than two months, since the BOP does not make that information available to the public.

How far has Correia traveled since starting prison time?

In total, Correia has logged roughly 3,400 miles in his prison travels since he began serving his six-year sentence in April 2022 at the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Correia convicted

Correia was convicted in 2021 after a monthlong trial and found guilty of 21 counts of defrauding investors in his SnoOwl app, cheating on his taxes and extorting marijuana vendors. The federal judge presiding over the trial tossed out a number of additional charges, and he was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II talks about SnoOwl and his side of the indictment in this Herald News file photo from his Oct. 16, 2018 press conference.

According to the BOP website, Correia is set for release on Oct. 29, 2026.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Convicted former Fall River mayor is now at FCI Ashland in Kentucky