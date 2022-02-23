Jasiel Correia's day of justice keeps being delayed. Will he ever serve his prison term?

Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
·1 min read

It has been over four years since then-mayor Jasiel Correia was first arrested on charges of fraud; 10 months since a jury found Correia guilty of fraud and extortion; five months since a judge handed down his prison sentence; nearly three months since Correia was first meant to report to prison.

People who have been waiting to see the ex-mayor behind bars have been waiting a long time.

The third delay: Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II will now be reporting to federal prison March 4

Correia has seen his prison report date move several times since his original Dec. 3 date. In one of the prosecution’s documents urging the judge to stop postponing his sentence, they wrote: “Justice delayed is justice denied.” But is that true? Is Correia legitimately using the opportunities afforded to him, or is he making a mockery of the justice system — or something in between? What do you think about these delays?

Take our survey below to let us know what you think. The results will be part of a future story.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Survey: Will Jasiel Correia ever serve his prison sentence for fraud?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories