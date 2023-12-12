Jasmine Crockett Is Asked Why She Calls Republicans 'A**holes,' Gives Bluntest Reply

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) tore into who she called “nonsense Republicans” during an interview on Monday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

Host Charlamagne tha God asked Crockett why she’d previously called Republicans “assholes.”

“Cause they are, what do you mean?” the lawmaker replied, laughing.

When Charlamagne asked what in particular had triggered the description, Crockett explained that “all the drama” is on the House Oversight Committee, on which she sits.

“This is where the impeachment inquiry is and it’s insulting that we have idiots like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan,” she continued. “You just name all of the nonsense Republicans and they sit on this committee, and they sit there so high and mighty. And they talk noise constantly and they’re like, “Oh, the Biden crime family.” And I’m like, “I’m sorry. Have you met the Trumps?”

“Like, who is it that’s in court like every day or every other day with something, whether it’s the fraudulent businesses that he’s run or whether it’s his criminal issues on the state level, on the federal level. And you’re trying to make something out of nothing? Is this what we’re doing?” Crockett added.

Charlamagne reminded Crockett that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was last week indicted on nine tax charges, which are in addition to federal firearms charges he already faces.

Crockett, a former criminal defense attorney, argued that Hunter Biden hadn’t been catapulted into a White House position, unlike former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The congresswoman also suggested that, from her time practicing law, a lot of parents “would be in jail” for what their children have done if they were held to the same standard as the president is being by Republicans.

Watch from the 25-minute mark here:

Related...