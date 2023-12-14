Jasmine Crockett Spots How The 'Math Ain't Mathing' In GOP's Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) tore apart Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Republicans for their efforts to advance an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden despite lacking evidence of wrongdoing.

Crockett criticized the House GOP on Wednesday as she referred to ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who announced an impeachment inquiry without a vote formally authorizing such an effort back in September.

“The math ain’t mathing, especially when you consider the fact that the previous speaker – and who knows how many speakers we’re going to have –,” Crockett said.

“The previous speaker said ’Oh no, we don’t need a vote. We don’t need a vote on the impeachment inquiry. So now, all of a sudden, you need a vote? Tell me, what’s changed?”

GOP lawmakers have expressed hopes that formally authorizing the impeachment inquiry will strengthen their ability to enforce subpoenas.

Crockett, elsewhere in remarks outside of the U.S. Capitol building, declared that Comer “loves to say the quiet part out loud” as she referred to Hunter Biden defying a subpoena from House Republicans.

The president’s son knocked the GOP demand for a private deposition, calling for transparency so Americans can see Republicans’ “tactics” to “expose their baseless inquiry” in order to hear what he has to say.

“As we were sitting in that room with an empty chair, it’s amazing how quiet Comer was,” Crockett noted of the Kentucky Republican, who has argued against Biden’s demand for a public hearing.

“Now he goes on Faux News and everybody else and he has a lot to say... he decided that he wanted to go on the news and he wanted to say that he didn’t want Hunter Biden to testify publicly because he didn’t want us to have an opportunity to engage in questioning. Now you tell me if that’s what democracy looks like.”

