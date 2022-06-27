Jasmine Crowe's Goodr Raises $8M To Continue Its Mission Of Fighting Hunger With The Help Of Technology

Goodr’s mission is growing even bigger.

According to a press release provided to AfroTech, the Atlanta-based food waste startup has closed an $8 million Series A funding round.

The Recent Raise

The round was led by Precursor Ventures and included participation from Collab Capital, Gratitude Railroad, Emerson Collective, Backstage Capital, Innovations For Impact, Telus Pollinator Fund, Kimbal, and Christiana Musk, in addition to a host of angel investors. What’s more, the news brings Goodr’s total funding to $9.4 million.

“I am thankful to the many investors that believed in Goodr for contributing to this milestone for our company,” said Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe. “We have been very capital efficient over the last five years reaching millions in annual revenue with a team of just five people for years. I look forward to growing our team, expanding to new markets and building new products to end hunger and help businesses reduce food waste. It’s an exciting time for all of us here at Goodr.”

As for its plans for the new funding, the company will “launch new products, expand logistics capabilities, and increase the company’s headcount.”

Goodr Names Jewel Burks Solomon To Its Board

In a press release, it was also announced that Goodr has added to its Board of Directors.

The company appointed Jewel Burks Solomon of Collab Capital, plus also a mentor of Crowe and the first angel investor of Goodr, to its Board.

“It’s been an honor to watch Jasmine and her team efficiently grow the business and create intentional, measurable impact over the last 5 years,” said Jewel Burks Solomon in a statement. “With this new infusion of capital, Goodr is poised to scale its mission and continue to be the gold standard for how to do well and do good,” she continued. “I’m thrilled to join Goodr’s Board of Directors at this important moment in the company’s journey.”

Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe On Using Tech To Solve Hunger

In 2021, Crowe spoke with AfroTech about how she envisions Goodr continuing to work as a disruptor for change.

“[Goodr] uses technology to solve hunger — that’s our big focus. I think we are taking a radically different approach to how this country solves hunger and food waste. A lot of times people say to me, ‘How is this a business? How can this be profitable?’ But, the main thing is people have to understand that billions of dollars get spent every year on food insecurity and trying to make sure people have access to food. But, it typically only goes to the same organizations.”

She continued: “And what we’re trying to do is come in and kind of disrupt that and say, ‘Listen, we’re getting a lot wrong about solving hunger if we’re always going to give money to the same people. We’re going to keep on having the same results.’ Give Goodr a chance to come in and do what we do, which is innovate and use technology and data to solve this problem at scale. That’s what I’m hoping will continue to happen for us.”