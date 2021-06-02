Jasmine Hartin: Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law set for bail hearing in Belize after police officer’s death

(Alaia Belize/YouTube)

Jasmine Hartin, the daughter-in-law of Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft, is set to find out whether or not her appeal to receive bail has been successful following yesterday’s shock decision in Belize to deny the tycoon temporary release.

Ms Hartin was taken to the Belize Central Prison on Monday after she was charged with manslaughter by negligence over the death of a police officer.

She will be appearing via video link to the country’s Supreme Court in Belize City, where her legal team, including former Belizean attorney general Godfrey Smith, will argue that she should be allowed to await trial as a free woman.

Bail proceedings in Belize are often unusual – and in the case of murder, completely unavailable.

Those on remand will instead await trial in prison while the case is investigated, often for several years while police deal with a backlog in cases.

It is expected that unlike yesterday, Ms Hartin will make bail and be freed pending her trial for manslaughter with negligence – the crime of which she is accused following the death of police officer Henry Jemmot on the night of 28 May.

Ms Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of Lord Ashcroft, who holds Belizean citizenship and was once its representative at the United Nations.

She was arrested after being found covered in blood and claimed that she pushed the body of Mr Jemmot into the sea in a state of panic.

The Belize Police Department believe that the incident was “personal” and “not an attack”, as Mr Jemmot and Ms Hartin were alleged to be close friends.

Police commissioner Chester Williams previously said that a single gunshot was heard “and upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing”.

Mr Williams also told local media that the pair had been drinking and were breaching the island’s 10pm to 5am Covid-19 curfew at the time of the incident.

“They were both fully dressed. They were known to each other. They were drinking for a couple of hours before the incident occurred,” the police commissioner said.

“His body was recovered from the water. His weapon was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.”