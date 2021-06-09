Jasmine Hartin: Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son granted bail in Belize policeman manslaughter case

(Independent)

Jasmine Hartin, the partner of the son of Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft, has been granted bail pending her trial for the death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

Hartin, who has been charged with manslaughter by negligence by authorities in Belize, was granted bail during a court hearing in the Central American state on Wednesday.

Judge Herbert Lord set bail for the Canadian socialite at $30,000 BZ (£10,000).

Lord also ruled that Hartin must surrender her travel documents and would be unable to leave Belize until her trial has concluded.