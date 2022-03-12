Jasmine McCall Turned Around Her Bad Credit And Is Now Helping Others Do the Same

Jasmine McCall was headed to college when she tried to open her first bank account, but she forgot to pay her first credit card bill, which left her with a bad score and an inability to open the account.

McCall was raised by a single mother along with her four siblings, and like most Black Americans, didn’t learn much about money, credit, and other financial literacy tools.

“At this point in my life, I’ve done really well for myself, but I will never forget the feeling of constantly being rejected because my mom had bad credit,” she told The Sun.

McCall decided to take on her bad credit head-on, writing letters to collection agencies after realizing she racked up additional fees that she didn’t owe. She also began paying attention to her daily transactions and eventually the dispute letters worked in her favor as credit bureaus removed the extra charges from her credit report and forgave the fees, resulting in a 100 point jump in her credit.

McCall then began coaching her family and friends with their credit scores and last summer when she was looking for a way to earn extra money after her job notified her that it would be cutting her salary, she began to think of a way to make up for it, not realizing she has a gem in her pocket.

Rather than helping people on a one-on-one basis, McCall began building a plan for a digital package of credit repair services. The package included dispute letter templates for people to use to clear up their own credit issues.

McCall’s business took off and became a success, but she didn’t stop there, creating a YouTube channel, Life With Jazzy. The channel includes McCall speaking on a range of financial topics, including collections, credit cards for kids, medical debt, and even down payments and how to raise your credit score.

“I wanted to widely share my credit boosting tips, as opposed to solely working with clients one on one. It was supposed to be a one-time thing, but there seemed to be an audience for the videos,” McCall recounted, according to The Sun.

“August of 2021 was the first time I made money from YouTube via ad revenue, a payout of $3,199, and those earnings have increased over time, up to $6,800 in one month.”