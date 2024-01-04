Jason Aldean pays $2.68 million for more land next to his $10M Hutchinson Island mansion

Jason Aldean performs at the 2023 Iowa State Fair on Aug. 20, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Along with Kid Rock, will headline the Rock the Country festival April 5-6 in Gonzales, Louisiana.

MARTIN COUNTY — Jason Aldean sure must like it on the Treasure Coast. He's purchased more property in Martin County, adjacent to the mansion he bought in 2022, according to the Martin County Property Appraiser's Office.

The country music star paid $2.68 million on Aug. 14 for the vacant 0.917-acre lot next to his Hutchinson Island home, Property Appraiser records show.

Jason Aldean purchased this lot, next to his Hutchinson Island home, for $2.68 million on Aug. 14, 2023.

Aldean bought the $10.2 million mansion on Hutchinson Island Feb. 22, 2022. It boasts 7,317 square feet, four bedrooms and six bathrooms on just under 1 acre. Amenities include an elevator, in-ground pool and jacuzzi.

Both properties were bought by The W Real Estate Trust, based in Nashville, according to the Property Appraiser's Office.

Buying a property with a limited liability corporation or trust is common among public figures. An LLC or trust provides an extra layer of protection for the buyer by shielding his or her name from public records.

