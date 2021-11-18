Jason Aldean speaks out on possibly being canceled over political views: ‘I think people know where I stand’

Jason Aldean is doubling down in his stance on the state of the country more than a month after vowing to "never apologize" for his sociopolitical beliefs while defending his wife against internet attacks.

The country star recently appeared on Audacy’s "Rob + Holly" and said he isn’t at all afraid about being an internet target or being canceled.

"I think people know where I stand politically. I’m not a guy that’s just going to go out there and start trying to stir the pot just to stir the pot," Aldean told the program. "At some point, it's gotten to where if you’re a conservative and you’re in this business, you’re not allowed to speak."

While the musician said he has "a lot of friends in this business" who think the way he does, Aldean said many "are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash."

Jason Aldean said he isn’t at all afraid about being canceled by the masses for his political views. Photo by John Shearer

The four-time Grammy nominee went on to explain that he also struggles to sleep if he personally feels a belief in something but doesn’t speak up.

"To me, it’s hard for [me] to go lay my head down at night with a clear conscience, feeling like I’m a coward for not saying the things that I want to say or I feel like need to be said."

The remarks come in the weeks since his wife, Brittany Aldean, came under fire for sharing photos of herself and their kids sporting anti-Joe Biden shirts.

Jason Aldean recently defended his wife, Brittany Aldean, against criticism after she posted photos of herself and their kids sporting anti-Joe Biden shirts. Photo by Jason Kempin

Aldean defended his wife at the time when he shared an "unapologetic" response to those who criticized her disapproval of Biden.

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," the country star captioned a photo of himself as a silhouette in the foreground of the American flag. "This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way."

Aldean maintained in his appearance on "Rob + Holly" that he doesn’t expect everyone to agree with his views – it’s simply his opinion.

Jason Aldean said he'll 'never apologize' for his conservative views. Photo by John Shearer

"People are going to have their opinion about whatever I say or think or whatever and that’s completely fine," he said. "You don’t have to agree with me, I don’t expect everybody to agree with me, but I also have a voice and opinion just like everybody else."