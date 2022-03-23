Jason B. Kreiter sent to prison for four years for sexually abusing 12-year-old

Jason B. Kreiter sits in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Monday during his sentencing hearing before Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 47-year-old man from the New Philadelphia area has been sentenced to four years in prison for committing two sex offenses against a girl who was under age 13.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced Jason B. Kreiter on Monday for gross sexual imposition and importuning.

The gross sexual imposition charge said Kreiter had sexual contact with the child between 2017 and 2019. The importuning charge said Kreiter recklessly solicited the same victim to engage in sexual activity with him in the same time frame.

A victims' advocate read statements in court from the victim and her parents.

The girl asked the judge to give Kreiter the maximum punishment to prevent him from hurting another boy or girl. She wrote that she had been suicidal.

"Jason has killed her childhood innocence," said the father's statement. He wrote that Kreiter or his estate should pay for the girl's counseling.

Her mother's statement told Kreiter about the "the innocence you stole from my little girl." She said her daughter will always have trust issues. She asked for the maximum sentence.

Defense attorney J. Reid Yoder of Akron asked the judge to give Kreiter probation instead of prison. He said the maximum prison sentence would be five years.

He said Kreiter feels he is not guilty. He advised his client not to speak at sentencing because of a planned appeal of the verdicts reached in a November jury trial.

Yoder said Kreiter has a medical history that includes obesity, scoliosis and high blood pressure. He said his client has used a continuous positive airway pressure device for treatment of sleep apnea since 1999.

Yoder said Kreiter had a low risk of re-offending. He said the defendant would live with his mother if released, possibly with a location monitor or house arrest. He said his client needed treatment for depression and as a sex offender.

The defense attorney said Kreiter had been previously married for 26 years and had two sons. He said his client has a history of being able to work and otherwise function in the community.

He said his client had no previous accusations of sex offenses, although he had a history of trespassing, passing bad checks, disorderly conduct and traffic offenses as an adult.

Thomakos said Kreiter's juvenile record included assault, escape, possession of stolen goods, violating a court order and resisting. She said his long list of traffic offenses indicated "you're going to do what you want to do."

She said Kreiter reported abusing alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine, hallucinogens, ecstasy and inhalants.

The judge said he had expressed no genuine remorse, although she understood that was related to his intention to appeal.

The judge said she had received numerous letters from family and friends who said nice things about Kreiter.

Assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard had asked for Kreiter to be sent to prison for eight years. She said the victim suffers from mental health problems and anxiety.

Following his release from prison, Kreiter will serve five years on parole and be required to notify the local sheriff of his address for 25 years.

The judge gave him credit against his sentence for 142 days spent in the county jail.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Jason B. Kreiter gets four years in prison for two child sex offenses