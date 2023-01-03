Jason Beck pled for his life in 2020. His accused murderer was offered a deal Tuesday.

NEW LONDON — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man accused of brutally stabbing to death a Norwich resident three years ago has until next month to decide whether to accept a plea deal or take his case to trial.

During a brief appearance Tuesday in New London Superior Court, Jeffrey Stovall Jr., of Malden St., Worcester, Massachusetts, was given until Feb. 14 to accept or reject a plea offer extended by prosecutors.

The details of the plea were not made public by State’s Attorney Paul Narducci or Stovall’s public defender, Kevin Barrs.

Stovall is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Jason Beck to death on Jan. 18, 2020 at Beck's 31 Sandy Lane home. Beck was heard on a 911 dispatch call pleading for his life as he said he was being stabbed by Stovall, according to a police report.

At one point during the emergency call, Beck said Stovall had again stabbed him and he “continued to plead for help from 911 dispatchers as well as begging the accused to keep away,” police said.

Norwich police said Stovall confessed the night of Beck's death

Police said they found Beck bleeding on a kitchen floor, conscious but unable to speak. He was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said Stovall, who met police at the top of the stairs leading to the Sandy Lane residence, confessed to the stabbing and pointed out a knife situated on a counter-top.

When interviewed by detectives, Stovall said he and Beck met via an online dating app in 2012 — when Stovall was 15 - police said. He said a previous argument between the two while they were living in Oakville led to Stovall’s arrest and a protective order issued in August 2019 preventing him from having contact with Beck.

Despite the order, Stovall told police he and Beck continued to meet.

Stovall told police the lethal 2020 argument began after he accused Beck of not helping enough with an ongoing court case. Stovall said the argument got physical and Beck threatened to call police, a threat that Stovall said led him to grab a knife and stab Beck in his chest.

Stovall has pleaded not guilty to murder and a violation of a protective order in the case. He has been held on a $500,000 bond since his arrest on Jan. 19, 2020.

