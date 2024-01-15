Is Jason Cameron Moving to Potomac For Gizelle Bryant?

Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac says she and Jason Cameron from Winter House have been hanging out for a little over a year now, they haven’t discussed the possibility of him moving to Potomac and her girls love Jason. She also reveals that she’s quite pleased with Jason’s performance in the boudoir, calling him great, and says they see each other every couple weeks. When it comes to what her ex-husband Jamal Bryant thinks of her man, she’s quick to say they don’t talk about that because it’s none of his business and they have not met.

