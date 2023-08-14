Jason Cantrell, husband of New Orleans mayor, dead at 55, city announces

Jason Cantrell, the spouse of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, passed away at 55, the mayor's office announced Monday morning.

"It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell," said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph. "He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community, and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God's eternal peace."

City Hall's announcement did not include details on the cause and time of his death.

Jason Cantrell was a lawyer who specialized in criminal defense, civil law, and family law. He used to work as a public defender and in the city attorney's office before his wife won an election.

"Jason was a coworker and a mentor, who was passionate about serving the underrepresented in our criminal justice system," New Orleans Council President JP Morrell said in a statement. "Jason worked tirelessly with the rest of the OIDP team to represent the vulnerable in the wake of Hurricane Katrina before the lights were back on and the water receded."

According to the Associated Press, he is the son of former New Orleans Criminal District Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell.

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, shared a statement on the Saints' Twitter page:

"On behalf of the entire New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, we are saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Cantrell," Benson said. "Our prayers and condolences are with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her family during this time of grief."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband, Jason Cantrell, has died