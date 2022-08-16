Jason Carroll Just Bought 19% More Shares In Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jason Carroll, a Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) insider, recently shelled out AU$85k to buy stock, at AU$0.021 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 19%.

See our latest analysis for Vortiv

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vortiv

The insider Troy Harry made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$496k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.017 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.025. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Vortiv insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.02. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Vortiv is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Vortiv Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Vortiv insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$3.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Vortiv Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Vortiv shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Vortiv (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course Vortiv may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here