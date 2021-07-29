Jason Carter dismisses father from federal lawsuit

Jul. 28—DES MOINES — After his federal lawsuit was revived by an appeals court last week, the Marion County man accused, but acquitted, of killing his mother has dismissed claims against his father.

Jason Carter's attorneys said Tuesday that they look forward to the opportunity to "shine a light into the dark corners" of his mother's murder investigation. His mother, Shirley Carter, was found shot to death in her Lacona home in 2015.

Jason Carter was charged with first-degree murder, but a jury acquitted him. Before those charges, a successful civil wrongful death lawsuit brought against him by his father, Bill Carter, found him liable for the death and $10 million in damages to the estate were assessed.

The decision last week of the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals restored most of the claims in Jason Carter's federal lawsuit against investigators of the murder. However, he will drop the claims he had filed against his father, Bill Carter.

"Jason Carter decided to dismiss Bill Carter from the federal lawsuit so Jason and his legal team can concentrate on addressing unconstitutional actions of investigators and the resulting harm to the Carter family," his attorneys said in a press release Tuesday.

The attorneys say the criminal investigation was "appallingly incomplete and misdirected." They say "incompetence divided a family in the wake of a tragedy."

In their lawsuit, Jason Carter alleges that law enforcement violated his constitutional rights in the murder investigation. Named as defendants are Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Mark Ludwick, as well as the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Reed Kious.

In court filings, attorneys for Jason Carter say law enforcement were selective with the evidence they gave to his father, Bill Carter, during the civil lawsuit by withholding "significantly exculpatory/favorable evidence."

During the criminal trial, prosecutors handed that exculpatory evidence over as they are required to do in the criminal process. Attorneys say that evidence led to Jason Carter's acquittal after a jury deliberated for under two hours.

Since that acquittal, Jason Carter's attention has focused on attempts to overturn the $10 million civil verdict against him and suing the investigators who worked the case.

Jason Carter has filed another lawsuit in state court, which is under appeal after an Iowa District Court judge dismissed it.

During appeal arguments last October before the eighth circuit court, attorneys for the investigators argued their clients had qualified immunity from Jason Carter's claims. They cited that separate district court judges ruled there was probable cause for an arrest warrant of Jason Carter and probable cause to take the case to trial.

According to court transcripts, Jeffrey Peterzalek, an attorney for Ludwick, argued to a judge that "even if the court would determine that there could be some arguably constitutional violation, there certainly is nothing in the law or a body of law that would indicate that a situation where you have multiple determinations of probable cause by a court that that person would not be entitled to qualified immunity."

Nathan Olson, an attorney for Jason Carter argued that if "law enforcement is contemplating an arrest, they can't disregard plainly exculpatory evidence. It has to look at everything. It has to conduct a reasonably thorough investigation. It has that duty prior to arrest."

Since the federal case was tossed originally on jurisdictional grounds, those points of the law have not yet been ruled on. The defendants in the case filed a motion for a federal judge to do just that in the days following the appeal decision. That motion has not yet been ruled on or set for hearing, according to online court records.

Last year, Jason Carter filed another state lawsuit naming Bill Carter and the estate of Shirley Carter in another bid to overturn the $10 million civil verdict against him. That case had been stayed, but a judge lifted the stay last week at the request of Jason Carter's attorneys.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.