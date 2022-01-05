Jason Derulo involved in Las Vegas altercation after men allegedly mistake him for Usher

Jason Derulo was involved in a heated altercation after he was allegedly called the name of another R&B superstar by a passerby at a Las Vegas hotel, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Local law enforcement sources said that at around 2:22 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police Department officers responded to an altercation at a nightclub located at the famed ARIA Resort and Casino.

Police say the altercation began when Derulo, 32, "committed a battery against two individuals" who did not want to press charges against the singer/actor.

A rep for Derulo did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation with two man who allegedly trolled him and called him Usher at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.

Eyewitnesses claimed to TMZ that the singer and entrepreneur was meandering through the ARIA hotel in the early hours on Tuesday morning when a man on an escalator shouted at Derulo, "Hey, Usher! F--- you, b----!!!"

Witnesses claimed to the outlet that it was at that moment when the "Cats" performer leaped into action, allegedly punching the man in the face, sending him to the deck.

However, Derulo wasn’t finished — and allegedly turned his attention to a second man whom he allegedly slapped before security stepped in to mitigate the mishap.

"No report was taken due to the victims not wanting to prosecute and Derulo was not cited or arrested," police told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Derulo was removed from the ARIA after receiving a trespassing notice from the property.