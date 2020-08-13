When Jason Derulo decided to make his big screen debut in the 2019 film "Cats," it was because he believed in the power of the film.

Derulo, the singer most famous for hits including "Want You to Want Me" and "Talk Dirty," told The Telegraph that he believed the project "was gonna change the world."

In reality, critics panned the movie, which featured Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift, among other big names. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $73,744,230 — considerably less than its $95 million budget.

"For the longest time, I was trying to figure out what’s the perfect first role. 'Cats' checked all the boxes. You can’t get a more star-studded cast, you don’t get a more respected director than an Oscar winner, and Rum Tum Tugger is a ... standout character in a classic musical," he said. "It didn’t pan out. With all things that left field, it could either be considered genius or bats--- crazy. That’s the risk you take."

"It taught me a lesson. You can’t wait for the perfect moment, cause that might not be your moment," he continued. "So you’ve just got to go for gold."

But "Cats" didn't hurt Derulo's career. He's got a huge smash with "Savage Love" and as the King of TikTok, he's raking it in. The 30-year-old social media whiz hinted that he earns more than $75,000 per branded post, adding, "I can shoot, like, three different brand deals in a day." But he says he's selective about his partners.

"I turn down deals every day. I wouldn’t do a post that doesn’t fall in line with what I believe in, or doesn’t fit my brand, or if I think it's not family friendly," he said.

Jason Derulo thought 'Cats' was 'gonna change the world' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com