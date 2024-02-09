Jason Kelce rips off his shirt again — but this time, it’s not for football

Jason Kelce can’t stop ripping off his shirt — again, and again, and again — but this time, it’s not because his brother Travis scored a touchdown.

It’s because he scored a brand deal with Frank’s RedHot ahead of Super Bowl 58.

And like his cookie-baking, baked brie-making mama, Jason Kelce is offering a recipe for the big game.

“Hey. Welcome to Kelce’s kitchen. Let me show you how to make Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip,” Kelce says in an Instagram video. The recipe, which is also available on Frank’s website, is presented by the Philadelphia Eagles center in a very Kelce way.

“Two cups of shredded chicken!” he says, ripping off his branded T-shirt to reveal another underneath with the first ingredient helpfully screen-printed on it. Then, he tears that shirt. “8 ounces cream cheese.”

“Ooh, that one was a little harder, but I got it!” Kelce says, wresting off his cream cheese tee to reveal a “1/2 cup ranch dressing” tee. He continues with other successive shirt rips, including blue cheese crumbles, Frank’s RedHot and even the instructions to mix and bake.

Jason Kelce (Frank’s RedHot)

All in all, he rips seven shirts off himself, which leaves a final tee, which reads, “I put that $#!t on everything,” the brand’s slogan, which Kelce says to camera before taking a bite of the dip and delivering his best war cry.

“Yeah!” he shouts.

This spot is a riff on Kelce’s viral reaction to his brother Travis scoring a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game.

Cameras caught the supportive brother cheering shirtless in the brisk winter weather wearing a red beanie and not much else. The moment inspired funny memes and reactions from country superstar Shania Twain and also Kelce’s own daughter, who said, “Dad’s boobs are showing.”

Frank’s RedHot says that on Feb. 11 — aka Super Bowl Sunday — fans can follow along with Frank’s as Kelce adds a dab or two (or more) of the hot sauce to foods featured in Super Bowl commercials.

These include cookies, sodas and even yogurt, just like he does in an accompanying ad posted on Instagram.

“Everyone knows I love hot sauce. Like me, Frank’s RedHot doesn’t take itself too seriously,” Kelce says in a press release. “This partnership is about having fun with flavor and heat; I’m excited to put that $#!t on everything, and for fans to do the same. From wings to candy, let’s turn up the heat for the Big Game!”

Frank’s is also hosting a sweepstakes on Feb. 11 that offers hot sauce fans 58 $1,000 cash prizes. The brand asks fans nationwide to show their love for capsaicin by sharing photos of themselves putting Frank’s RedHot on their favorite foods.

Interested folks need to share a post on Instagram showing them putting Frank’s on the food they love, tag @FranksRedHot and add the hashtag #FranksSweepstakes to their post. Alternatively, folks can enter by telling Frank’s via its contest page their favorite way to use the hot sauce. See all the terms and conditions here.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com