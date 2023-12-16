Jason Landry: Vigil held in honor of missing Texas State student

LULING, Texas - Lisa Landry has counted the days, all 1,097 of them, since her son, Jason Landry, was last seen alive.

"Here it's almost Christmas again and another Christmas without Jason, and we just miss him so much," said Landry. "We have reached three years. Never thought we'd be here."

On the anniversary of his disappearance, a crowd gathered on a gravel road in Luling.

It's the same place investigators found his wrecked vehicle with his phone and some clothes scattered nearby.

"Looking for a missing person, especially in a terrain such as this, that's no easy feat," said Jason Watts, a private investigator and group leader for the Jason Landry Volunteer Search Team.

Watts said Landry is likely within a mile and a half of the crash site, and the search team isn't giving up efforts.

MORE ON THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JASON LANDRY

"In cases such as this, it's always important to keep searching for the individual," said Watts.

Even in the pouring rain on Wednesday, people still showed to the outdoor vigil.

"We've made a lot of new friends from the people that care about what's going on with our family, and that really is important to us and means so much," said Landry.

Each person at the vigil lit a candle as a reminder that light can still be found in the darkness.

"Every time somebody searches we hope there will be some answers, something to get it started," said Landry. "Every day we think that. We also know that it's all in God's timing, and we have to rely on that and get our comfort from knowing that God is in control and that he has Jason, wherever Jason is."

A search group is planning on going out again on Saturday.

The Attorney General's office also shared that its Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit have thoroughly pursued all credible leads, but it will keep Jason's case active.