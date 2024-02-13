Jason Love, Bergen's first Black chief of detectives, retires after 30 years with county

After almost 30 continuous years of working at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Chief of Detectives Jason Love said his goodbyes this month as he retired.

Love, who was the first Black chief of detectives, started his career at the Prosecutor's Office straight out of college in 1994, beginning as an undercover narcotics detective. Because of his young age, he was able to work at colleges.

Love was made chief of detectives in 2021 and retired Feb. 7. He said he has made many memories in his 30 years at the Prosecutor's Office but that one of the best is knowing the impact he had on people, as well as building an administration that is "sensitive to people's needs."

Jason Love's career

Looking back at his career, he said the narcotics unit was slightly separated from the main Prosecutor's Office and was a family.

"That was kind of where you met the best people," Love said. "The detectives and sergeants and lieutenants and captains that were there were kind of the lifeline of the office."

He said it was where his career formed and where his "roots" began to grow. Love said his time in the narcotics unit showed him how the community was affected by a drug epidemic. When he started, heroin and fentanyl were not the big drugs at the time; it was mostly cocaine and crack.

"We were certainly fighting the battle but not winning the war," Love said. "But the slugfest of just being in the right every day was amazing."

Jason Love.

He said he enjoyed his work, wanting to go every day to help better the community and to be with his co-workers.

He was later transferred to the Special Victims Unit, then known as Sex Crimes and Child Abuse, which he said was one of the most rewarding parts of his career.

He said it was an opportunity to give a voice to the people who don't usually have one. Love said many people, including him, spent their careers thinking about jumping out of cars and making arrests but Special Victims gave him something more.

"It's so much more rewarding because you're able to really lean in and help people who really need help," Love said.

After his time at sex crimes, Love was promoted and went to a newly formed unit that handled fugitive and nonviolent crimes and helped him learn how to be a supervisor.

He said everything done at the Prosecutor's Office is a team effort and that he was able to excel because of the knowledge he gained from collaborating and listening to others.

As Love's career progressed, he was a sergeant within the money laundering unit, before moving back to narcotics and again Special Victims. After leaving Special Victims, he moved into the computer crimes unit as a lieutenant.

"Other than having a computer and knowing how to turn it on, that was the extent of my computer crime knowledge," Love said.

Love is proud of the technology advancements in the Prosecutor's Office, saying they were very progressive. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office established the first Northeast digital forensics lab. He said both John Molinelli and Gurbir Grewal, two former prosecutors, were great about allowing the staff freedom when it came to that.

In addition to his work at the Prosecutor's Office, Love was one of 0.1% of law enforcement globally selected to be a part of the FBI National Academy. He spent 11 weeks in 2016 attending classes and gaining a wealth of knowledge from people all over the world.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella swears in Chief of Detectives Jason Love on Thursday afternoon in Hackensack.

"It was the best professional experience I ever had, and I came back from there with piss and vinegar. I thought: I can change the world," Love said. "You realize there are things that you can't change but there are a lot of things you can."

He said that helped him move from front-line and administrative supervision to executive supervision.

He was promoted to captain when he got back from the training academy, and it helped him hone his leadership skills even more by increasing the skills of others. He then moved on to to be a leader at the law enforcement training academy, in charge of recruit training and all in-service training for Bergen County.

During that period, Love said, the staff worked to set the foundations for future law enforcement officers, helping them develop empathy and learn to deal with their communities and how to have self-care. Love spent some time in courts, supervising civilians, which he said was very different from supervising cops.

"I couldn't be a chief without understanding all the avenues and detours that our civilian staff take, and so that was instrumental," Love said.

Love credits his interpersonal skills for his success, saying he could get people to buy into interpersonal skills and that helped as a mentor.

"Everyone thinks they can talk to people until they have to talk to people," Love said.

He said he took his role as the first Black chief seriously and that although he hopes that in the future it is not about seeing color, he had a responsibility to the people who came before him.

"I was fortunate enough to stand on their shoulders and ascend to the chief position, and I didn't take that lightly," Love said. "It was a huge responsibility that I hopefully met the task, but I surely woke up every day knowing that I represented not only our office, not only our history, but the history of our culture as it relates to race."

As for the future, Love hopes to find a way to translate his skills and the lessons he has learned into a way to help communities.

But for now, there's a lot of unwatched Netflix and job opportunities to explore as Love looks to start the next chapter of his career.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office chief of detectives retires