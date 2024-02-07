Jason Mark rehearses with local performing arts students

TechCrunch

Late last year, Spotify began offering 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening to its Premium subscribers in select markets, including the U.S. Now the company says the new service is the second-largest audiobook provider behind Amazon-owned Audible -- something Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said was notable "given how entrenched the legacy players are." During its Q4 2023 earnings call with investors, the company also offered a glimpse into how audiobooks are being consumed by Spotify customers, including by sharing insights that indicate the books are reaching a different set of listeners than on Audible or other platforms.