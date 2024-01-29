Jason Meade trial for fatal 2020 police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. begins this week

Photo composite of Casey Goodson Jr., left, and former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade, right. Meade was indicted on murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of Goodson.

The high-profile trial of a former sheriff's office deputy accused of shooting a Black man walking into his grandmother's home more than three years ago begins this week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Former Franklin County sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade, who primarily goes by his middle name, faces murder and reckless homicide charges in the December 4, 2020 death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Meade, working as part of a task force, fatally shot the 23-year-old Goodson at a home on the 3900 block of Estates Place on the city's Northeast Side. Meade has said, through his attorney, that Goodson flashed a gun at him while driving, and Meade followed him back to a home. Goodson didn't heed verbal commands from Meade to show his hands or drop his weapon, Meade's attorneys have said.

Goodson's family has said he was carrying sandwiches while returning home from a dentist's appointment and had earbuds in at the time. Meade shot him six times, with five of the bullets striking him in his back.

Meade has since retired from the sheriff's office.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and there the sheriff's office did not have body-worn cameras at the time, so there is no footage of the incident.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks. The Dispatch will provide updates throughout the trial.

Jury selection is underway

A special pool of jurors will undergo questioning from attorneys in the case Monday morning. These potential jurors, who were randomly selected from registered voters in Franklin County, filled out questionnaires on Thursday asking them questions about a variety of issues that may become relevant to the case.

The jury selection process, called voir dire, could last until Tuesday. Special prosecutors Gary Shroyer and Tim Merkle and Meade's attorneys Mark Collins, Kaitlyn Stephens and Steven Nolder, will question the jurors to determine who each side feels is the best to decide the case.

A final group of 12 jurors will be selected, with at least one or two alternates. Given the high-profile nature of the case and the time that has passed since the shooting, more alternates could be selected to avoid running out of jurors due to illness or unforeseen circumstances.

