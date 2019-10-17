Jason Momoa says marrying his 'childhood crush' Lisa Bonet made him believe 'anything is possible' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa graces the November cover of Esquire.

In the profile, the actor, 40, talks about his "dream girl," wife Lisa Bonet, 51, saying she was "literally my childhood crush."

"I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids," he shared.

The pair, who legally married in 2017 but have been together for years, have two children, son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa.

"If someone says something isn’t possible...I’m like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f------ possible,'" he told the outlet about his wife.

He also adds that while he is pretty open on his sharing aspects of his life, Bonet is "very, very, very private."

Amid the cuteness, Momoa does in fact talk shop, including his work on the AppleTV+ show "See" -- "The biggest pilot they ever shot" -- and his work as the King of Atlantis in the "Aquaman" series.

"I came in with a big pitch," he says of the upcoming movies. "I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it."

The November issue of Esquire is on newsstands Oct. 22.