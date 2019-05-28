Jason Momoa is swimming with the big fish now.

But when he started as Khal Drogo on Season 1 of "Game of Thrones," the 39-year-old actor wasn't exactly a household name.

Momoa looked back at those days over the weekend, posting a throwback photo to Instagram that he said was from the days he and his friends were too "broke to fly home."

In the picture, a smiling Momoa, lying on air mattresses, looks out the back of a van "off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal."

"We rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere," the "Aquaman" star recalled. "So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most."

'Game of Thrones' finale: No one was madder about Dany's fate than her co-star Jason Momoa

Review: 'Aquaman' hands Jason Momoa a fitfully goofy adventure we've seen before

Momoa made his splash as Aquaman in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and followed that with "Justice League" before getting his own origin story.

"Aquaman 2" is planned for 2022.

In the meantime, Momoa promises there may be more throwback photos. He ended Sunday's post, "Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j."

We can't wait for the next wave.

'SNL': Jason Momoa resurrects his 'Game of Thrones' character, Khal Drogo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason Momoa shares 'Game of Thrones' pic from when he was too 'broke to fly home'