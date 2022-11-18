Jason Momoa Thirst Continues With Resurfaced Singlet Bulge Video

Jason Mamoa

You wanted Jason Momoa thirst traps? Well, now you've got it.

The Aquaman actor has been ordering a bit of attention over the past few weeks and we've been giving it to him. Just last month, the star went viral after wearing a loincloth while fishing with his assets on display. While that likely wasn't intentional, the performer went on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show for a repeat performance. Yes, the Slumberland star bared his assets on Jimmy Kimmel Live. A moment I'll never forget.

But in a recently resurfaced stunt, Momoa is putting all of that attention to a particularly good use: trying to save our planet. No, I'm being honest.

Photos of Momoa in a cycling uniform sporting a sizeable bulge have begun to circulate on the internet again. In them, the actor seems to be emerging from an RV of some sort. After a little bit of sleuthing, we've found the source is a video on Instagram.

"Aloha kākou. day three," the caption begins. "Let’s keep it going and save the planet. Replace plastic for infinitely recyclable aluminum. Bike to work instead of drive. You with me?"

The video itself features Momoa emerging from a van, posting in celebration of Earth Week back in April. In it, he talks about considering a switch to biking to work instead of driving in a car. Towards the middle though he reaches into the cycling uniform, grabs what looks to be his bulge, and... pulls out his water container.

"Where else am I going to put it?" he asks. A strategic king.

Depending on where you are, it might be a little cold to try biking at this time of the year, but maybe next Earth Day.

