Jason Momoa has yet to see Fast & Furious 11 script

Fast & Furious villain Jason Momoa has not yet seen a script for the upcoming eleventh instalment of the franchise.

The Aquaman star played baddie Dante Reyes in 2023's Fast X – the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who seeks revenge against the crew for the death of his father in 2015's Fast Five.

But despite the film, which is billed as a 'Part Two' to Fast X, being confirmed for an April 4, 2025 release date, Momoa has revealed that he's not yet seen a script.

Speaking to Variety, Momoa confirmed that although he's shared some creative input for the story, he's not heard any news about the screenplay yet.

"I put out my ideas and we'll see where it goes. But that's probably a ways off," he said. "That'll be fun to do. It's fun playing the villain. It's wonderful to play the villain."

During the same interview, Momoa also revealed his hopes for his future career.

"I've just never been a part of movies that – none of my movies are going to the awards," he said. "I'm not really that guy.

"So maybe one day it'd be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it's a really, really good movie."



Fast X director Louis Leterrier previously clarified remarks from franchise star Vin Diesel, who had teased that the planned two-part finale could become a trilogy.

"The one thing about Vin is like when he's on a press line, he will say anything to get out of that press line," Leterrier explained.

"And I'm kind of like him and go, 'Yeah, sure, we will go to the moon in the next one. Bye.' And then you never forget!"

He continued: "Obviously the next one is coming, and then yeah, one movie at a time. I think the one thing that Hollywood keeps reminding us is that it's one step at a time, put one foot forward at a time."

