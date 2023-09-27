Jason Newlon sentenced to life in prison for multiple sex crimes against children

ZANESVILLE − Jason Newlon of Dresden has been sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kelly Cottrill after being convicted of multiple sex crimes. He will be eligible for parole in 61 years.

The 41-year-old Dresden man was convicted by jurors on 31 counts related to the ongoing sexual abuse of three children. This included 18 counts of rape, 10 counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of endangering children.

Officials learned of the crimes last year after one of the victims told Zanesville police Newlon raped and molested her for six years. She was 12 when the sexual abuse started.

Two more girls reported similar experiences with Newlon. They said Newlon threatened physical and emotional consequences if they reported him. The victims also told police they told members of Newlon's family about the abuse and were encouraged to keep it private.

At sentencing, one of the victims wrote in a letter to the court that she became suicidal because of the abuse she suffered and prayed to God to take her pain away.

“Yet now, I refuse to believe in religion, because I will no longer pray to the same God a rapist does,” the victim wrote. “I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison, and that afterwards, his God gives him the punishment he deserves.”

A younger victim wrote in her letter to the court that she wants Newlon to “suffer and feel all the pain he put me and (the other victims) through. I want him gone for, forever.”

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Dresden man gets life for multiple sex crimes against children