Jason Ora Wunsch, candidate for Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners

Eight candidates are on the ballot for four open seats on the Fuquay-Varina Town Board this year, including that of Mayor Blake Massengill, who is running unopposed.

Jason Ora Wunsch, who served as a town commissioner from 2013 to 2022, is one of two former members running. Former Commissioner Charlie Adock is the other.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 7.

To find polling places and full details on early voting, visit the state Board of Elections, ncsbe.gov, or the Wake County Board of Elections, wake.gov.

Name: Jason Ora Wunsch

Age: 49

Residence: Fuquay-Varina

Occupation/Employer: Attorney at Wunsch Law Firm PLLC

Education: UNC, Campbell Law School, Mars Hill College

Political or civic experience: Commissioner Fuquay-Varina, 2013-21, Chairman F-V Parks and Rec Advisory Board, 2021-present

Campaign website: wunschforfuquay-varina.com

Tell us why you’re running to serve Fuquay-Varina. Why should voters trust you in this position?

I am running to serve the citizens of Fuquay-Varina and help our town continue to navigate through its rapid growth. I am ready on day one to serve because of my extensive experience as a town commissioner. Voters can trust me based on my history of being fully transparent in serving our town.

What is the town of Fuquay-Varina doing right to manage growth? What could be improved?

I think the fact that a decade ago, our board started engaging in traffic mitigation projects along with establishing the preferred growth areas that have been identified, have been two good things to manage explosive growth. I think continuing to identify areas where traffic congestion can be improved and continuing to look for grants to take the pressure off the taxpayer are things that can be done to help defray the cost.

If elected, how would you approach an existing or new issue differently from your fellow council members?

I would have supported the motion to try the social district in Downtown Fuquay because the small businesses overwhelmingly wanted it.

How do you plan to make local government in Fuquay-Varina more inclusive and equitable for all residents in the town who feel their voices are underrepresented?

I will encourage people to get involved, to take part in advisory boards, to make their voice heard at public meetings, to provide feedback when the town continually asks residents for their feedback.

Please list any endorsements you’ve received.

Home Builders Association

If there is anything you would like to address to voters, please do so here.

This is an important election because 80% of the town commissioners are up for election. It’s important to have leadership that is ready to work on day one, and I have the experience and training that will allow me to begin immediately and be effective.