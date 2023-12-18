Jason Parkin's Monday Forecast

TechCrunch

Database management giant MongoDB says it's investigating a security incident that has resulted in the exposure of some information about customers. The New York-based MongoDB helps more than 46,000 companies, including Adobe, eBay, Verizon, and the U.K.’s Department for Work and Pensions, manage their databases and vast stores of data, according to its website. The company’s offerings include its MongoDB self-hosted open-source database and its Atlas database-as-a-service offering.