Jason Parkin's Saturday Forecast
Jason Parkin's Saturday Forecast
Bryce Harper led the way as the Phillies made it an uncomfortable day for Atlanta ace Spencer Strider.
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
Sean Murphy said after Game 1 that he believes he touched J.T. Realmuto's bat. It ultimately led the Phillies third run.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
The Dodgers face the Diamondbacks to close out the night of Division Series Game 1s.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
Here are some of the experts' greatest tips for a smooth retirement.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
More than 40,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
The former Governor of California says he still struggles with his body image.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
A 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX Sport Wagon, second model year for the WRX in the United States, found in a Denver-region self-service wrecking yard.
The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, recently announced they would divorce.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Subscribers can now purchase select Ubisoft games from the developer's portal on Luna.