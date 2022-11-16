Jason Porter enters plea on fraudulent schemes

Nov. 16—PRINCETON — A man who wooed two women while working at a large retailer and used their names to open credit card accounts without their knowledge has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Jason W. Porter, no age available, was arrested in March 2021 and indicted by the June 2021 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges of fraudulent use counterfeit or unauthorized access device and fraudulent schemes.

Porter was charged with fraud, fraudulent schemes and identity theft after complaints by two women that he opened credit card accounts in their names without their knowledge, and ran up thousands of dollars in credit on other accounts, according to a criminal complaint filed by Senior Trooper D.B. Whited with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

Porter appeared Monday before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent use of an access device and two counts of fraudulent scheme, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Sentencing has been scheduled for January 2023.

Fraudulent use of an access device and fraudulent scheme are felonies that carry a possible sentence of up to a year in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

Both victims said they met Porter when he was employed at the Lowe's on Oakvale Road store near Princeton. The women made their initial complaint to law enforcement in January 2020.

Whited stated in the criminal complaint that Porter would began "talking/flirting with the victims" inside the store.

"Porter would then follow the victims to the parking lot and ask them if they would like to go out to eat," Whited said. "After gaining the trust of the victims Porter would gain access to their banking/credit card accounts and begin making unauthorized purchases along with opening accounts in the victim's names for his financial benefit."

According to the criminal complaint, the first victim met Porter while shopping at Lowe's around July 2018. She said the two became acquainted, and she would later assist him with financial needs.

The victim said she later learned that a Lowe's credit card was opened in her name, and how Porter used the card for six transactions totaling $381.53, Whited stated in court documents. She later found 13 unauthorized purchases on her Discovery credit account that listed Jason Porter and Porter's Projects as the purchaser. These transactions totaled $7,636.93.

Whited said the second victim met Porter at while shopping in 2016, "at which time the accused followed her to the parking lot and asked to go on a date."

She, too, became acquaintances with Porter and the two "would frequently go places together," Whited said.

The second victim stated "she later noticed numerous unauthorized charges on her accounts and received statements in the mail from accounts she did not open," Whited said in the complaint.

The accounts included a Citibank credit card with 20 purchases totaling more than $4,000; a Lowe's credit card with a balance of more than $4,000; six unauthorized purchases on a Lowe's business account totaling more than $275; 19 unauthorized purchases on the victim's Sam's Club business account totaling more than $2,000; 25 unauthorized purchases on a Visa account totaling more than $800; 15 unauthorized purchases on a bank account totaling more than $1,500; and 80 unauthorized transactions on another bank account totaling more than $6,000, according to court documents.

Whited said the fraudulent purchases for the first victim totaled $8,018.46, while the fraudulent purchases for the second victim totaled $19,623.86.

During a later interview with Porter, Whited said he gave a recorded statement "during which he admitted to making transactions on the accounts" of both victims without their knowledge.

Whited said video footage was also obtained from Lowe's that showed Porter making the fraudulent transactions.

While making several purchases on the victims' accounts, Whited said Porter would use his name, his business name, his email account and his Paypal account, which includes "Mooch" in the username.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer represented the state. Porter was represented by attorneys John Byrd and David Woolwine.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

