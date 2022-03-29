Jason Ravnsborg should not be impeached, investigation committee says

Jason Ravnsborg is shown in 2018.

PIERRE — South Dakota's attorney general should not be impeached.

That's according to a formal recommendation by the state House Select Committee on Investigation, which Monday concluded a months-long probe into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car nearly two years ago.

"After careful and comprehensive investigation and consideration of the facts and applicable law, a majority of the Select Committee hereby concludes Attorney General Ravnsborg did not commit an impeachable offense in his conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever," committee chairman and House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said following more than four hours of closed-door deliberations. "The Select Committee recommends that articles of impeachment do not issue."

What happened during Jason Ravnsborg's crash?

Joe Boever, 55, was walking along Highway 14 near Highmore during the nighttime hours of Sept. 12, 2020, when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by Ravnsborg, who'd been traveling back to his home in Pierre from a political function in Redfield earlier in the evening.

Ravnsborg had reported in a 911 call following the crash that he did not know what he'd struck. Boever's body was not discovered until the following morning.

While crash investigators, as well as South Dakota's Public Safety Secretary Craig Price and Gov. Kristi Noem, called for serious charges against the attorney general, Hyde County prosecutors last year charged Ravnsborg with only minor traffic violations that did not amount to criminal culpability for Boever's death.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's car is shown on Sept. 15, three days after a fatal crash in which Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore.

And the House Select Committee on Investigation, which began meeting in November and took testimony from investigations, prosecutors and members of both Ravnsborg's and Noem's administrations, also found evidence implicating any malicious wrongdoing by Ravnsborg that rose to an impeachable offense was lacking, according to a 22-page report issued Monday.

"The Select Committee finds under a clear and convincing standard that Attorney General Ravnsborg did not commit misdemeanor in office, as he committed no crime or other wrongful act involving moral turpitude by virtue or authority of his office," the report states.

The decision was not unanimous, however. The two Democrats on the committee, Reps. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, and Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, issued a minority report in which impeachment is recommended.

"A minority of the Select Committee finds that Attorney General Ravnsborg was, at a minimum, not forthcoming to law enforcement officers during the investigation," reads the final page of the report.

Argus Leader requests for comment to Ravnsborg nor his privately-hired public relations consultant, Mike Deaver, were immediately fulfilled.

The governor, pushing for the attorney general's removal since the crash occurred and has on multiple occasions been accused of meddling in committee's work, blasted the decision on social media, accusing Ravnsborg and the committee of attempting to cover up the attorney general's actions.

"Now, Speaker Gosch and his committee are covering for Ravnsborg and attempting to distract from their decision by blaming me for their inaction," Noem posted on social media Monday evening. "That is unacceptable. They should do the right thing."

In the room when the decision was announced, Boever's family, including his mother and widow, were visibly aggrieved.

The family's spokesman, Nick Nemec, said justice had not been served.

When will the final decision on the Attorney General's impeachment be made?

The House of Representatives will convene April 12 at the Capitol, at which time a final determination on impeachment will be made.

Should a majority vote to impeach, despite the committee's recommendation, a trial in the Senate could begin no sooner than 20 days later.

